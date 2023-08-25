Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BUHPF opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $7.13.
