Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Down 7.4%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $122.62 and last traded at $122.99. 776,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,983,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,965 shares of company stock worth $1,882,113. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.