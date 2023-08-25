BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 1,149.1% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

BSQR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,435. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.49.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

