Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 670.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,712 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Mercury Systems worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 22.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,485. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 39,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,982.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 39,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,982.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,402.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 712 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $26,222.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,939.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,231 shares of company stock worth $45,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

