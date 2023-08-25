Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 4,611 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.2 %

CRL traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $201.01. The company had a trading volume of 107,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.25. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

