Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $60.34. 477,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,883. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

