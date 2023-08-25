Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.33. The company had a trading volume of 793,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,208. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.46 and its 200-day moving average is $254.77. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

