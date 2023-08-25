Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 580.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.16. 125,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,678. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.15 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $991.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Truist Financial upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In related news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

