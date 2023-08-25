Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 511.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.06% of Watsco worth $7,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after buying an additional 81,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSO. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.44.

Watsco Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.42 on Friday, hitting $348.79. The company had a trading volume of 41,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,421. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.29 and a 200-day moving average of $336.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

