Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.40 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.48. The stock had a trading volume of 120,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,205. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.15. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $224.75 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.