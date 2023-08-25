Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.84 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

