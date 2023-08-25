Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 655.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total value of $2,546,248.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,092.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,365.62, for a total transaction of $2,546,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NVR in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,650.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

NVR Stock Performance

NVR traded down $32.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6,037.96. 14,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,938. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6,223.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,775.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.43. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,816.55 and a 12 month high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $123.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.