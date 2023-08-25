Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 768.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,241 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.05% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,255,000 after buying an additional 742,826 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.66. 197,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,764.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,598 shares of company stock worth $3,625,505 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

