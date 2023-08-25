Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,901 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 560,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,386. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

