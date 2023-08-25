Brokerages Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT at $4.50

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKLA shares. TD Cowen cut Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In other news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,428 shares of company stock valued at $173,319 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nikola by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,250,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nikola has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $6.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 146.64% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

