Brokerages Set Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target at $4.58

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
