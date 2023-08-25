Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) PT at C$79.28

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$64.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$50.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.9371482 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.