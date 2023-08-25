Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $853.93. 1,483,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $870.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $730.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.