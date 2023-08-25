Bristlecone Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 161.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

