Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,559,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 174,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $68.97 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.84 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

