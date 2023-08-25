Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after acquiring an additional 863,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after acquiring an additional 413,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $51.34.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

