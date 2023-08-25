Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $38,000 in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Matterport by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Hebert acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 279,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter Hebert purchased 50,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 534,573 shares of company stock worth $1,457,164. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

MTTR stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $750.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

