Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $166,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

