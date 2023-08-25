Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $136,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,900 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,436,000 after purchasing an additional 979,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,841,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,684,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

