Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 65.2% in August

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the July 31st total of 91,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNRG opened at $0.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Brenmiller Energy has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy ( NASDAQ:BNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

