Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Up 2.2%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 559,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,532,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bowlero to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

Get Bowlero alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOWL

Bowlero Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,555,000.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.