Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading Up 2.2%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 559,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,532,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BOWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bowlero to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.
Bowlero Trading Up 3.1 %
Institutional Trading of Bowlero
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,555,000.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
