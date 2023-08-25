Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Director John J. Masterson Purchases 2,100 Shares of Stock

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) Director John J. Masterson acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $16,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 124,916 shares in the company, valued at $986,836.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bogota Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

BSBK stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bogota Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bogota Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bogota Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

