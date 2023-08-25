Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.00.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$67.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.51. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$43.76 and a one year high of C$69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.96, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

