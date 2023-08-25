Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Invests $2.13 Million in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. GitLab comprises 1.4% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,459. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.68. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.17.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GTLB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

