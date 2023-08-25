BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the July 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

ECAT stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $3,721,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,337,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,746,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,299,703 shares of company stock valued at $20,108,194 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

