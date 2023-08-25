BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the July 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

ECAT stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $3,721,483.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,337,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,746,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,299,703 shares of company stock valued at $20,108,194 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

