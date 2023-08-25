Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Short Interest Update

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Blackhawk Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BHWB opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.38. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02.

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

Blackhawk Bancorp Increases Dividend

About Blackhawk Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Blackhawk Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Blackhawk Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.17%.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

