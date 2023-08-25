Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Shares Purchased by Cowen Investment Management LLC

Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Free Report) by 125.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Black Mountain Acquisition makes up about 2.4% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Black Mountain Acquisition by 1,122.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 55,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Black Mountain Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $772,000.

Black Mountain Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,760. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

About Black Mountain Acquisition

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

