BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $43.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $701.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.95.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO Gregory Levin purchased 1,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

