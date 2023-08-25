BitTorrent-New (BTT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.35 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $388.52 million and $16.35 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002676 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002756 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000944 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000041 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $14,773,753.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.