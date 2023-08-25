Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Hits $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00097085 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00048929 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00027372 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000923 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

