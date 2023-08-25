Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Achieves $506.83 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $506.83 billion and $12.79 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $26,035.06 on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00729645 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00116158 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015439 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000321 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,467,112 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
