Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,554 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.59.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $263.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

