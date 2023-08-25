bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. 1,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 513,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.