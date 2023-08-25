bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81. 1,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 513,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bioAffinity Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bioAffinity Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bioAffinity Technologies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

