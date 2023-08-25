Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.44. Approximately 876,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,437,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILI

Bilibili Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,929,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 439.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 65,867 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.