Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bengal Energy Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.84 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

