Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 24.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.8 %

Rollins stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

