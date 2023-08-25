Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE STZ traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $259.49. The stock had a trading volume of 408,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.