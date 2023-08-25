Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after buying an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.21. 1,165,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

