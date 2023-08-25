Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $80.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,860. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

