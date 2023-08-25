Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.01. 1,510,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,285. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $545.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

