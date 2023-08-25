Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $364.02. 69,449,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,474,496. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.27.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

