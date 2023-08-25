Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,995 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.19. 321,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,810. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.