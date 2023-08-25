Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $211.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.