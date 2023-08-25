Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.78. 555,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. The firm has a market cap of $215.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVS shares. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

