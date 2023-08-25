Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 445,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,777,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 435,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $120,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $11.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.18. The stock had a trading volume of 92,011,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,348,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

